LAS VEGAS – Kevin Na squandered a four-shot lead on the back nine but came up trumps in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Na sank a four-foot par putt at the second extra hole at TPC Summerlin to see off Cantlay, but he should have had the title sewn up well before.
Na's cushion evaporated thanks to a triple-bogey at the 10th hole and a bogey at the par-five 16th after he hit his second shot into a pond.
Na shot one-under-par 70 while Cantlay carded 68. The pair tied at 23-under-par 261, two shots ahead of Pat Perez.
Na holed a clutch nine-foot putt at the first playoff hole, the par-four 18th, to match Cantlay's birdie before winning it when they played the hole again and Cantlay three-putted.