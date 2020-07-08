Ryder Cup to be postponed to 2021 - report

LOS ANGELES - This year's Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021 and next year's Presidents Cup will also be moved back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The biennial Ryder Cup, which pits a U.S. team against Europe, was scheduled to take place from September 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but will instead be played in the same time frame next year.

The 2022 event to be held in Rome would also be pushed back by a year, ESPN reported citing a source who was not authorised to speak publicly.

ESPN said an official announcement would be released later on Wednesday. The PGA Tour and PGA of America did not respond to a request for comment on the report.

With fans unlikely to be able to attend the Ryder Cup if it went ahead this year, several prominent players, including World No 1 Rory McIlroy, had urged officials to postpone it.