RUSTENBURG – Home favourite Branden Grace will once again tee it up in the Nedbank Golf Challenge - the seventh Rolex Series event on the 2019 Race to Dubai – as Sun City and Gary Player Country Club celebrate their 40th anniversary, from November 14 to 17.
The South African delighted the home crowds with his eighth European Tour victory two years ago, finishing one stroke ahead of Scott Jamieson, and will be seeking a fourth victory on home soil this November – adding to his 2012 Joburg Open and 2015 Alfred Dunhill Championship victories.
Set to tee it up in Africa’s Major for the sixth time, Grace can’t wait to return home to play golf for the final time in the 2019 Race to Dubai.
“Sun City and Gary Player Country Club is such an iconic venue for South African golfers,” said Grace, who became the first native golfer to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge since Trevor Immelman ten years prior. “This is an event steeped in history, and to win two years ago was very special.
“I have a lot of happy memories from playing there - it’s a demanding, but fair test. The work the team did in constructing and maintaining the golf course all those years ago is astonishing and it is certainly one of the best courses we play all year. I can’t wait to play in front of a home crowd again and I’m hoping for another good week as we celebrate the venue’s 40th anniversary.”