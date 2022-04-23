Saudi Golf League ambassador Greg Norman aims to play at The Open

Sydney - Golfing great Greg Norman intends to come out of retirement and compete at the British Open in July, a report said Saturday, with the Australian saying: "I love St Andrews." The 67-year-old, a two-time winner of the Claret Jug who has recently been spearheading a proposed Saudi-backed breakaway Super League, has not played a major since 2009.

But he wants to return for the tournament's 150th edition, to be held at the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland -- considered the home of golf. "I'm filling out the entry form now. I think I'm going," he told News Corp Australia newspapers. ALSO READ: Greg Norman says Saudi-backed circuit's prize money will attract top players

Whether he tees off or not is still to be seen. Norman will either have to battle through qualifying or seek a rare special exemption, given he is over the cut-off age of 60 for former champions. He believes he has a case. "I think I can still get in," he said. "It's the 150th. I'm a past Open champion. I love St Andrews.

"If... I would consider going back and teeing off one last time, maybe this is it."

Norman -- nicknamed the "Great White Shark" -- played the last of his 27 British Opens in 2009. He won in 1986 and 1993, and posted 10 top-10 finishes in all. Hugely popular in his heyday, he has become a polarising figure more recently as chief executive of a breakaway league funded by Saudi Arabia that is intended to rival the US PGA Tour. The new league hoped to lure top players, but a string of the world's best have opted out, with Norman accused of turning a blind eye to human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. He rejects that claim.

