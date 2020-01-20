SA's Louis Oosthuizen in action. Photo: Michael Sherman (ANA)

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen continued his rise in the world rankings released on Monday with a move up to 14th. Oosthuizen finished fifth at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday, finishing on 15-under with rounds of 69 68 70 and 66. The SA number one ended four shots behind England’s Lee Westwood, who claimed a two-stroke victory on 19-under. The 37-year-old Oosthuizen pocketed R4.2m for his efforts.

It was the second week in a row Oosthuizen finished in the top-five, following his second place at the SA Open at Randpark Golf Club two weeks ago. There Oosthuizen earned a cool R1.9m.

His season earning stand at R6.1m after the two events.

SA number two Erik van Rooyen also made a move in the right direction on the rankings, rising two spots to 46th after a 12th place finish in Abu Dhabi.