BEL OMBRE, Mauritius – Brandon Stone continued to put his disappointing 2019 season behind him as he got right in contention heading into the weekend at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
The South African was already a two time European Tour winner when he claimed a Rolex Series victory at the 2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and he had the world at his feet.
But he has achieved just three top tens since then, including a runner up finish at the Portugal Masters that saw him sneak inside the top 100 on the 2019 Race to Dubai Rankings Presented by Rolex.
After missing out on the three limited field Rolex Series events to finish the campaign, he started his 2020 season by making the cut at the Alfred Dunhill Championship, an event where he is a previous champion.
A 66-67 start at Heritage Golf Club has maintained his momentum, and Stone is excited heading into the weekend in the Indian Ocean.