JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout rose 12 places to a career-high 48th in the world rankings released on Monday. Bezuidenhout won the Dimension Data Pro-am in George on Sunday, a tournament co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour and the European Challenge tour.

The 25-year-old began the year ranked 87th in the world, and now finds himself in the lucrative top-50. If he maintains his position in the top-50 until the end of March, he will receive exemption into the year’s first Major - The Masters at Augusta in the second week of April.

The youngster lost in a playoff at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January, with Australian Lucas Herbert triumphing on the second hole of sudden death.

Bezuidenhout is also now the SA-number two behind Louis Oosthuizen who leads the way at number 17 in the world.