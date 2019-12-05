BEL OMBRE/MAURITIUS - Haydn Porteous has warned first-time participants in the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open not to be distracted by the beauty of the Heritage Golf Resorts layout, saying the course can have a mean bite when the conditions allow for it.
Porteous bought property at Heritage two years ago and while he admits that he doesn’t visit the Indian Ocean nation often, he has familiarised himself with the track.
“I must say, it’s quite difficult to work on the game when you are at a place like this,” he confesses. “I think every player can say that and we’d rather be spending a bit of time on the beach rather than practising and doing what we’re supposed to do here.
“The wind is the first thing to look out for,” says Porteous, “if you get it on a good day, you want to shoot something worth talking about. But, when it’s windy, it can play very tough and I think then the course can show its teeth.”
Porteous said the score will be dictated by the weather.