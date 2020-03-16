Sunshine Tour suspend all golf events in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – The Sunshine Tour on Monday suspended all its activities due to the rapid spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. The SA government on Sunday declared a national disaster as coronavirus infections rose to 61. The Sunshine Tour commissioner Selwyn Nathan made the following statement: “In light of the announcement by the President and having taken the advice of the various government ministers and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the issues surrounding COVID-19, the Sunshine Tour will be suspending all of its activities as of 16 March 2020. The Sunshine Tour will review its position on 20 April or as the situation demands. This decision was taken by the Sunshine Tour Board of Directors and Players Committee, and stands in unity with the International Federation of PGA Tours and world golf’s decision to suspend its activities.

Our aim is to both safeguard our members and our loyal fans, and support the President’s call for all South Africans to present a united front in taking the prescribed action to prevent the further spread of this virus.

As such the Sunshine Tour has instituted an immediate international and domestic air travel ban for all of our staff.

The Sunshine Tour’s Head Office will be closed throughout this period, but all communication will carry on as per normal as staff will work remotely and in designated teams.

Regular communication from the Tour will still be sent to all of our members via our website, email, WhatsApp and social media, keeping them updated on what is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation.

As part of our “Return to Golf” plan, the Tour has already held discussions with all our partners, sponsors and host venues of our upcoming African leg of tournaments on the proposed way forward and to ensure everything is in place to resume our activities as soon as the South African government provides this go-ahead and in consultation with our partners in Africa.

Our immediate priority is, as a leading sports body in South Africa, to be responsible and do everything to contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 so that our society may return to normal as soon as possible.

We thank our sponsors and partners for their support and understanding during such a unique moment in South African golf, and we also ask for the patience of our fans at this time.”

African News Agency (ANA)



