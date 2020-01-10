JOHANNESBURG – Teenage sensation Jayden Schaper heads into the weekend of the South African Open just one shot off the lead and looking to become the first amateur to win this title since 1959.
The 18-year-old climbed to 10-under-par for the championship with a second round of 67 on Randpark’s Firethorn course on Friday. He sits in a group of five players including Thriston Lawrence, Sam Horsfield, Jaco Ahlers and Trevor Fisher Jnr. just one shot off the 11-under-par lead of Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland, who signed for a 66 on Firethorn.
Schaper is seeking to make history as the first amateur since Denis Hutchinson over 60 years ago to win the South African Open.
“It’s just special to be near the top of the leaderboard and having played with one of my idols Louis Oosthuizen over the past two days,” said the country’s top-ranked amateur, who last year won a host of titles on home soil as well as the prestigious Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in the United States.
“The way I see it, it’s the same golf course and just a different field. I’ll just treat it as any amateur event I’ve played in. There will be a bit of nerves, but I kind of enjoy that. I’m just looking forward to the weekend. It would be pretty special to match what Mr Hutchinson did, but I’m just going to take it one shot at a time and if the opportunity comes I’ll try my best to take it.”
Defending champion Louis Oosthuizen heads into the weekend three shots off the lead despite what he said was a frustrating 69 on Firethorn on Friday.
“I hit it as good as I can but I just didn’t make any putts. I started doubting my lines and then made a few bad strokes. But it’s still fine. I’m three behind going into the weekend and that’s a good spot to be,” said Oosthuizen.
Fellow South Africans Branden Grace and George Coetzee are also just three off the lead.
133 - Daniel Greene 67 66, Harry Hall 65 68, Johannes Veerman 62 71, Jack Senior 67 66
134 - Hennie du Plessis 67 67, George Coetzee 65 69, Andy Sullivan 66 68, Branden Grace 64 70, Peter Karmis 64 70, Mark Williams 67 67, Connor Syme 66 68, Maverick Antcliff 67 67, Jacques Blaauw 69 65, Keith Horne 69 65, Louis Oosthuizen 65 69, Nino Bertasio 63 71
135 - Wynand Dingle 68 67, CJ du Plessis 66 69, Matthew Baldwin 65 70, Gavin Green 68 67, JC Ritchie 63 72, Marcel Siem 66 69, Min Woo Lee 66 69
136 - James Hart du Preez 71 65, Brett Rumford 69 67, Rhys Enoch 69 67, Thomas Detry 68 68, Jeff Winther 65 71, Haydn Porteous 70 66, Matias Calderon 64 72, Hurly Long 70 66, Steve Surry 69 67, Philip Geerts 66 70, Chris Paisley 68 68, Julien Guerrier 68 68, Garth Mulroy 71 65, Oliver Farr 68 68
137 - Luke Jerling 67 70, Juran Dreyer 69 68, Gregory Bourdy 70 67, Martin Rohwer 66 71, Richard Bland 70 67, Antoine Rozner 66 71, Rikard Karlberg 70 67, Gavin Moynihan 68 69, Sami Valimaki 67 70, Ross Mcgowan 69 68, Hennie Otto 66 71, Lorenzo Scalise 68 69, David Micheluzzi 65 72, Marcus Armitage 65 72, Shaun Norris 68 69
138 - Clement Sordet 71 67, Christo Lamprecht 70 68, Ruan de Smidt 66 72, Jean Hugo 70 68, Erik van Rooyen 70 68, Joachim B. Hansen 70 68, Jarryd Felton 67 71, Jaco Van Zyl 70 68, Jonathan Caldwell 70 68, Jacques Kruyswijk 66 72, Marc Warren 70 68, Estiaan Conradie 72 66, Deon Germishuys 70 68, Dave Coupland 71 67, Philip Eriksson 70 68, Rourke van der Spuy 64 74, Casey Jarvis 68 70, Chase Hanna 70 68
142 - Jordan Wrisdale 70 72, Riekus Nortje 72 70, Jonathan Agren 71 71, Michael Palmer 71 71, Jamie Donaldson 71 71, Conor Purcell 71 71, Dylan Naidoo 73 69, Louis Albertse 72 70, Raphael Jacquelin 70 72, Joel Sjoholm 71 71, Merrick van As 72 70, Chris Swanepoel 74 68, James Morrison 71 71, Benjamin Poke 69 73
143 - Bryce Easton 71 72, Stephen Ferreira 70 73, Ryan Tipping 73 70, Alejandro Canizares 72 71, Paul Boshoff 72 71, Richard Mcevoy 74 69, Sebastian Heisele 71 72, David Law 72 71, Makhetha Mazibuko 70 73, Dylan Kok 69 74, Daniel van Tonder 69 74, Andre De Decker 69 74, Madalitso Muthiya 72 71, Lars van Meijel 68 75
144 - Derick Petersen 70 74, Jacques P de Villiers 67 77, Duane Keun 70 74, Keenan Davidse 74 70, Eddie Pepperell 73 71, Morten Orum Madsen 68 76, Yurav Premlall 69 75, Theunis Bezuidenhout 73 71, Quintin Wilsnach 75 69, Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 69 75, Teaghan Gauche 74 70, Ryan Cairns 69 75, Bennie van der Merwe 72 72, Francesco Laporta 71 73, Jordan Duminy 69 75, Dale Whitnell 70 74
145 - Max Schmitt 73 72, Dwayne Basson 74 71, Daan Huizing 70 75, Craig Howie 74 71, Bernd Ritthammer 70 75, Heinrich Bruiners 74 71, Stanislav Matus 74 71, JJ Senekal 75 70, Lee Slattery 73 72, Thabiso Ngcobo 68 77, Christiaan Basson 70 75, Keelan van Wyk 72 73, Herman Loubser 72 73, Kieron van Wyk 74 71, James Kingston 71 74, Carlos Pigem 75 70, Lyle Rowe 75 70
146 - Martin Simonsen 70 76, Jose-Filipe Lima 72 74, Andrew van der Knaap 70 76, Ewen Ferguson 72 74, Aron Zemmer 73 73, Allister de Kock 71 75, Daniel Gavins 71 75, Martin Vorster 71 75, Franklin Manchest 73 73, Andre Nel 72 74, Chris Wood 71 75, Oliver Bekker 71 75, Robin Roussel 69 77