Tiger Woods inspires from afar as US throttle Europe in Ryder Cup

KOHLER, United States - Tiger Woods couldn't make it to Whistling Straits, but US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said the US superstar contributed plenty to his team's epic victory over Europe. Stricker invoked Woods at the victory ceremony, saying his inspiration and input had been invaluable in the record-setting 19-9 victory.

Woods himself was quick to tweet his congratulations. "A dominant performance by @RyderCupUSA !" Woods posted on Twitter. "I can’t wait to see and celebrate with all of you! Congrats to all the players, Vice Captains and of course Captain @stevestricker ." Woods played in eight Ryder Cups, none on the winning team since 1999.

He won 13 matches with 21 losses and three draws - an surprisingly poor record given his dominance elsewhere. But Woods has embraced team play in recent years. He captained the victorious US team in the 2019 Presidents Cup, and Stricker had intended to have Woods as a vice captain at Whistling Straits. He couldn't make it as he continues to recover from serious leg injuries suffered in a February car crash.

But Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay revealed they had been inspired by a message from Woods to the team prior to their crushing 5&3 foursomes victory over Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter on Friday. "We had a nice message from Tiger last night," Schauffele said after the two combined to make seven birdies in 15 holes. "Obviously not going to reveal what it said, but Pat and I knew. We referred to it a few times a day, and we knew what we needed to do. "We knew he was fist pumping from the couch. Whether he was on crutches or not, he's as fired up as any back at home. So it's nice to have his support."