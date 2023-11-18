Golf superstar Tiger Woods will play the Hero World Challenge he hosts in the Bahamas, his first competitive golf start since the Masters. The 15-time major champion announced his intention on social media on Saturday.

Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #HeroWorldChallenge. He is joined by exemptions @JustinRose99 and @Lucas_Glover_ to round out the field of 20 set to complete at Albany, Bahamas Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/gBsTXGrTVl — TGR Live (@TGRLiveEvents) November 18, 2023 "Tournament host @TigerWoods to play in the 2023 #Hero WorldChallenge," a post on Twitter, which is being rebranded as 'X' said, adding that Justin Rose and Lucas Glover would round out the 20-man field for the November 30-December 3 event at Albany in the Bahamas. Woods suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash and was sidelined until the 2022 Masters, where he finished 47th.

He withdrew in the third round of this year's Masters in April and had ankle surgery later that month to treat arthritis linked to injuries suffered in his 2021 crash. Woods, who shares the record for PGA Tour victories with Sam Snead at 82, has struggled to walk courses for four rounds since his return from the accident.