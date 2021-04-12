Charl Schwartzel rues poor putting at the Masters

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel - who bemoaned his poor putting - finished in a tie for 26th on one-over for The Masters which ended at Augusta on Sunday. Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese men’s player to win a major as he triumphed by one on 10-under. Meanwhile, Oosthuizen closed with a round of one-under 71 to move up 12 spots on the leaderboard. Schwartzel finished the tournament with a level par 72 to move up three positions on the day. The 2011 Masters champion Schwartzel reeled off 13 birdies over the four rounds, but 14 bogeys ensured he was not in contention at any stage.

Interestingly as a former champion, Schwartzel said it was the most comfortable he’s been at the course.

“It was frustrating. I think it was about as comfortable as I've ever felt here, felt like I hit the ball as close to I've ever hit it here. I just really got nothing out of it, which means in laymen's terms, I didn't make any putts,” said Schwartzel.

“So that's why I say frustrating because it could have been very different.”

The former world number six Schwartzel had fallen to 211th entering the week, and his finish helped him move up to 189th.

The 11-time European Tour event winner said he will take a lot of positives from the tournament.

"I felt very prepared. I felt like this is about as happy as I've been with my game for a long time. This place obviously sits well on my eyes. So a lot of the shots, I see them better.”

As for Oosthuizen, who has had a number of close calls in majors over the last decade to go with his win in the 2010 Open Championship, he said it was deflating to not be in contention.

Summing up his week, Oosthuizen said: “Probably disappointing I would say. I always look forward to this week. It's a golf course I love, and probably came in here the best I'm stroking it [with the putter]. It was the other part of the game that I was struggling with.

“Every year you learn something new about this golf course, and hopefully I'm back here next year to try again.”

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, playing in just his second Masters, finished the event in a respectable share of 40th courtesy of a final round 72.

African News Agency (ANA)