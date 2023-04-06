Augusta — Fred Couples reeled off four birdies in six holes on the back nine at age 63 to make a thrilling run up the leaderboard in Thursday's opening round of the Masters. The 1992 Masters champion, undone by a closing three-putt bogey, fired a one-under par 71 in turning back the clock at rain-softened Augusta National.

"The 71 is a great score for a 33-year-old or a 63-year-old," said Couples after his best opening round since 2014. A Golden Bell birdie for Fred Couples. #themasters pic.twitter.com/eITKZXJSmP — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

"For me it was a boost. I feel like I've got a few more years in me. It was a lot of fun." Couples, who has battled with back problems his entire career, isn't thinking of chasing Phil Mickelson's age mark as the oldest major winner at 50 from the 2021 PGA Championship. "I'm shooting as low as I can just to hopefully make the cut," said Couples, who hasn't made the cut since 2018.

Major winners Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas were impressed this week at how far fellow American Couples could drive the ball in practice, a far cry when he was hurting in 2022.

"These fairways, there's a lot of them I feel I can really play," Couples said. "When I get pumped up, I can drive it far enough where it gets them all excited because last year I was really almost a cripple and I was popcorning it. "This year I felt pretty good. So I got it within 20 yards of them a few times, which is good."

Bogeys at the fifth and ninth left Couples 2-over at the turn, but he responded with birdie putts from 12 feet at the par-3 12th, 13 feet at the par-5 13th, four feet at the par-5 15th and then curled in a 48-foot birdie putt at the 17th. "It was a fun day," Couples said. "I actually played really well, even the front. Then the back nine was really good golf, and I putted really well. "It was like every eight-footer I had or 10-footer, I made. I made one from off the green on 17."

Couples, making his 38th Masters start, was impressed by the 545-yard 13th hole, which has been lengthened 35 yards by having the tee box moved back.

"At 63, I think it's an incredible hole," Couples said. "I'm still hitting the driver just to keep momentum and I'm hitting it to the right every time." The risk-reward challenge for elite players is no longer a question for Couples, who plans to lay up in front of Rae's Creek from now on. "I laid up pretty well where I was further left and I shot it right down the edge of the hazard," said Couples.