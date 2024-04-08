From Ernie Els to Charl Schwartzel, SA agony and ecstasy at The Masters

As the year’s first major rolls around when The Masters tees off at Augusta on Thursday, it’s worth remembering some of the highlights and lowlights at the event from a South African perspective. Top of the list would have to be Charl Schwartzel’s victory in 2011.

The South African became the first player in the event’s history to birdie the last four holes in a row in the final round to win the title. It was also the 50th anniversary of Gary Player’s first win at The Masters, when he became the first non-American to win the event. The highs of 2011 were nearly eclipsed in 2012 for South Africans, until this edition quickly became a lowlight.

Bubba brilliance breaks South African hearts Schwartzel came within a whisker of presenting his good mate Louis Oosthuizen with the green jacket, until a moment of brilliance from Bubba Watson stole the title away from the SA player. Watson hit an incredible curling wedge shot during the playoff to seal the win. Earlier in the day, Oosthuizen recorded an incredible albatross at the par five second to vault himself up to the top of the leaderboard. Oosthuizen held that lead until the 16th hole, when Watson claimed a share of the lead - and the rest is painful history.

There was more joy for South Africa in 2008. A fresh-faced Trevor Immelman beat out favourite Tiger Woods, by three shots, to signal his arrival on the world stage. That would turn out to be the pinnacle of Immelman’s career, and a tournament that he will never forget. A few years prior, there was heartbreak for South Africa as Ernie Els was in his prime in 2004. Els lost to great rival Phil Mickelson, as the left-hander won his first major title - while the Big Easy was seeking his fourth. The pair traded blows throughout the final round, until Mickelson lipped in for birdie at the 72nd hole to beat Els by one.