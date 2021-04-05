Jon Rahm set for Masters after birth of son

AUGUSTA - Spanish star Jon Rahm is poised to take part in the Masters after announcing the birth of his son on Sunday. The 26-year-old had warned fans he may have to make a swift exit from Augusta if his wife Kelley Cahill went into labour during the tournament. But with the couple welcoming the birth of son Kepa Cahill Rahm early Saturday, the world number three is free to make another bid for his first major championship. "Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!" Rahm wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new arrival, describing his son as a "big boy from the Basque Country." "Kelley is doing great and recovering. Kepa is also in great health," he added.

Congratulations to Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley on welcoming their baby boy, Kepa Cahill Rahm! 💙



(📷:@JonRahmPGA) pic.twitter.com/ocR3QbOOXm — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 4, 2021

Fellow golfers Luke Donald and Rickie Fowler were among athletes who congratulated Rahm, along with former Real Madrid and Portugal star Luis Figo.

Rahm had advised fans against betting on him for Augusta after pointing out the tournament, which tees off on Thursday, coincided with his baby's due date.

"If anybody's thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there's a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week," Rahm said.

"Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that's my head right now."

The Masters has been a happy hunting ground for Rahm in the past, with the Spaniard posting three top-10 finishes at Augusta since 2018.

AFP