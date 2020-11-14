Oosthuizen remains in contention at Augusta

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen was in a tie for ninth on seven-under when the second round of the Masters at Augusta was suspended due to darkness on Friday. Four players held the lead on nine-under – Mexico’s Abraham Ancer (68 67), Australian Cameron Smith (67 68) alongside Americans Justin Thomas (66 69) and Dustin Johnson (65 70). The 2010 Open champion had completed 12 holes in round two, before the growing darkness forced players off the course. Oosthuizen was three-under for the day, after an opening four-under 68. The 38-year-old began his day with a birdie on the par five second, before further gains at the par five eighth and par four ninth to make the turn in three-under 33. He followed that with three pars in a row on the second nine, and had struck his third shot wedge approach at the par five 13th inside 10 feet, when play was called off for the day.

Dylan Frittelli was the next best SA player on six-under in a tie for 14th. He carded a second-round one-over 73 to follow his brilliant opening effort of seven-under 65 which saw him tie for the lead. In fact, Frittelli was one of the afternoon starters on day one which meant he had completed eight holes of his first round on Friday. In total, Frittelli played 28 holes on Friday.

The 30-year-old Frittelli’s second round included five bogeys and four birdies as he slipped down 13 places on the leaderboard. At three shots behind, however, Frittelli remains firmly in the hunt.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits from the rough on the seventh hole during the second round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: EPA/Tannen Maury

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, meanwhile, also carded a second round 73 to go with his opening 69 to head into the weekend on two-under – in a share of 34th in his debut Masters appearance.

The 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel had played 10 holes and was in a tie for 61st in his second round when play was suspended. Following his opening one-over 73, the 36-year-old was level par for his second round and currently one outside the projected cut of even par.

When he resumes his second round on Saturday, he will have to play his last eight holes under par to make the cut.

Justin Harding was outside the projected cut, after his halfway total of two-over with rounds of 75 and 71 in a tie for 69th.

Another Masters debutant Erik van Rooyen carded a first round four-over 76, but was forced to withdraw with an undisclosed injury before he began his second round.

African News Agency (ANA)