SA golfers make quiet exit as The Masters heats up

Centurion - The three South Africans at The Masters seem set to miss the cut, with the second round unable to be completed due to bad weather on Friday at Augusta. American LIV golfer Brooks Koepka leads by three on 12-under after rounds of 65 and 67, with Spain’s Jon Rahm three behind but still with nine holes left to complete in round two. Incredibly, American amateur Sam Bennett is third on his own after consecutive 68s for an eight-under total.

Charl Schwartzel was the top-placed South African on a three-over total following rounds of 74 and 73. The 2011 Masters champion’s efforts, however, have left him one shot outside of the current projected cut of two-over. There is a chance the cut may move up or down later on Saturday when the second round is completed, but Schwartzel looks likely to not be around for the rest of the tournament. Schwartzel said after his round: “I felt like I played okay at times, I played good at times and then a few really bad shots. It was a mixture of all of it.

“When I had good chances, I hit good putts. They didn't go in today. For me it felt like a frustrating 73.” Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen and amateur Aldrich Potgieter will definitely not make the cut as they both share 74th place on seven-over. Potgieter, in his Masters debut, compiled rounds of 77 and 74 and can still hold his head high at the major which is notoriously difficult for first-timers.