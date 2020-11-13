SA's Frittelli leads Masters after first round seven-under 65

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli shot a superb seven-under 65 to hold a share of the lead in the first round of the weather-affected Masters at Augusta on Friday.

Frittelli is tied at the top with England’s Paul Casey and American Dustin Johnson.

Frittelli had played eight holes on Thursday, before darkness cut short the round for the afternoon field.

The 30-year-old began his round on the 10th. A drop on his third hole – the par three 12th would have been cause for concern for many – but not for Frittelli. He responded with a brilliant eagle three at the par five 13th, before rattling off three birdies in a row from holes 14 to 16 to surge up to four-under after seven holes. A par at the 17th followed, before the players were called off due to darkness.

Continuing his first round early on Friday morning, Frittelli parred the 18th to make the turn in four-under. Birdies at the par four first and par five second rocketed Frittelli up the leaderboard, before a final birdie at the par three sixth grabbed him a share of the lead.