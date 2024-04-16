Deep galleries at Augusta National cheered on Tiger Woods long before Scottie Scheffler was due to tee off in the final round of the Masters. Woods was nowhere close to the top of the leaderboard, in fact he finished in 60th position, stone last of those that made the cut after a final round of five-over par.

In fact he finished 27 shots back of the eventual green jacket winner Scheffler. But Woods has always been a crowd puller because of what he has achieved as one of the all-time greats of the game. His 15 major wins puts him three behind the greatest of them all Jack Nicklaus, but he also revolutionised the game with his power, soft touches around the green and showmanship. The air punches, the club twirls, the magic moments with almost every club in his hand lured in a whole new golf fan. Golf became lot more watchable, as Woods weaved his magic.

Woods put the sport on the map for people of colour to take an interest and enjoy, while the sport has managed to attract a younger generation of viewer from a different backgrounds.

The Masters showed that while his powers may be diminishing, following injuries and a debilitating car accident, Woods remains the sport’s biggest draw card, especially on the biggest stage of them all. Scheffler is currently leading the pack of new generation of golf superstars, but his personality is vastly different to Woods’. In fact, he is very, very bland. You won’t see the dramatic fist bumps, walking the ball in the hole or wild celebrations when he makes a clutch put. I’ve seen a door stop with more life than Scheffler.

The only thing entertaining about Scheffler is his little shoe-shuffle when he hits his tee shots, looking like he is about to swing himself off his feet. But, where the World No. 1 does come alive is his undoubted golfing ability and his killer instinct to close off big golf tournaments.

He looked unfazed on the most stressful Sunday of the golf calender. As the treacherous “Amen Corner” at Augusta brought his competitors to their knees, he looked unflappable, even with his wife sitting at home waiting to give birth any day now. It’s the killer instinct Woods showed in his heyday, but with a lot less theatre. It’s almost cold-blooded, the way he goes about his business.

Scheffler will never compare to Woods in popularity or charisma, and he probably won’t end his career with same numbers at the Big Cat. But goodness me, this guy looks like he will dominate golf for a years to come. So, as Tiger reaches the end of a remarkable career, which was filled with razzle dazzle, we are entering the Scottie era of boring, but highly efficient golf.