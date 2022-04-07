Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Tiger Woods fires one-under par 71 in Masters first round

Tiger Woods of the US acknowledges patrons on the 18th green after finishing the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

Tiger Woods of the US acknowledges patrons on the 18th green after finishing the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday. Photo: Mike Blake/Reuters

Published 46m ago

Share

Augusta — Tiger Woods, making an incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, fired a one-under par 71 on Thursday for a solid start at the Masters.

The 15-time major champion, seeking his record-tying sixth green jacket, made three birdies and two bogeys at Augusta National to stand three strokes behind early clubhouse leader Cameron Smith of Australia.

Story continues below Advertisment

Woods sank a 29-foot birdie putt at the par-3 16th and closed with a clutch 10-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th.

The 46-year-old superstar, who has slid to 973rd in the world rankings, walked slower and apart from his playing partners much of the round and used a club as a walking stick on hills at times.

Woods was hospitalised for weeks and unable to walk for months after an auto accident in February 21 and says he still plays through pain but he made an astonishing recovery to return at the Masters, where he won his first major title 25 years ago and made his most recent prior start 17 months ago.

More on this

With a victory, Woods would become the eldest Masters champion, three weeks older than Jack Nicklaus in 1986, and the third-oldest major winner after Phil Mickelson (50) and Julius Boros (48).

Story continues below Advertisment

AFP

Related Topics:

Tiger WoodsMastersGolf

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello