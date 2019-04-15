Tiger Woods embraces his son Charlie Axel as his mother Kultida Woods (left), daughter Sam Alexis and girlfriend Erica Herman (right) look on after he won the 2019 Masters. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar

AUGUSTA – US President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama were among those joining a chorus of congratulations Sunday to Tiger Woods after the US superstar ended an 11-year major title drought with a Masters victory. "Congratulations to @TigerWoods," tweeted Trump, who played a round of golf with Woods just this year. "A truly Great Champion!"

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

"Congratulations, Tiger!" former president Obama tweeted. "To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination."

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Woods persevered on a tense back nine at Augusta National, winning by one stroke after birdies at 13, 15 and 16.

"I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other," tweeted 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams.

"Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy."

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava after winning the 2019 Masters. Photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!!" NBA icon Magic Johnson tweeted. "The roar of the Tiger is back!"

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

"Congrats Tiger! What a performance," the New England Patriots' six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady added.

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Agence France-Presse (AFP)