Centurion - One of the best known traditions at The Masters is the pre-tournament champions dinner and on Tuesday Scottie Scheffler did not disappoint at Magnolia Lane.

The beauty of the champions dinner is that the menu is decided by the defending champion, and often the meals served bely the exclusive setting. The current world No 1 was not shy to include cheeseburger sliders on the menu served “Scottie-Style” and a side of shrimp with a kick.

The Tortilla Soup was also one of the main attractions of the dinner, before the mains took centre stage. Diners had a choice of the more traditional Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish.

Just for good measure, Scheffler decided on warm chocolate chip skillet cookies for dessert. South African fans, though, may not have fancied the strongly US-flavoured menu, and it’s worth remembering what Charl Schwartzel and Trevor Immelman served for their champion’s dinner all those years ago. After claiming victory in 2011, Schwartzel gave his mostly American dinner guests a distinctly, hearty, South African meal ahead of the 2012 event.

Under a section titled "Charl's Featured Specialties", Schwartzel gave his guests a choice of sliced biltong, biltong sticks, droewors, Philadelphia cream cheese topped with Wellington sweet chili sauce and assorted crackers. Of course, his main was traditional South African braai.

Another feature of Schwartzel's dinner was the selection of some fine South African wine with bottles of 2010 Cape of Good Hope, Semuria, Chardonnay and 2007 Anthonij Rupert Cabernet France all available for the guests. Back in 2009, when Immelman was defending champion there was bobotie, meat pie with egg, sosaties, spinach salad and milk tart on the menu.