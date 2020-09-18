Louis lurking at US Open after opening 67
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen fired an opening three-under 67 to share fifth place in the first round of the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, in New York, on Thursday.
American Justin Thomas led on five-under, followed by compatriots Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, and Belgian Thomas Pieters a shot adrift in a tie for second.
Oosthuizen is also joined by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and England’s Lee Westwood on the same three-under score.
Beginning his round on the par three 10th, the 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen made bogey but pulled that shot back on the par four 11th. Two more bogeys meant the 37-year-old made the turn in two-over.
Oosthuizen clicked into gear with a birdie at the par four first before an eagle two at the par four second. Another birdie at the par four sixth followed, before a closing birdie on the par five ninth firmly vaulted a familiar name into major contention.
Shaun Norris was the next best SA player, carding an impressive one-under 69 for a share of 14th. The 38-year-old produced a flawless opening nine of three birdies and no bogeys. It was a different story coming home, with three bogeys and one birdie - but still meant a solid day’s work on the demanding layout.
Erik van Rooyen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout both signed for tidy opening rounds of level par 70 in a tie for 22nd.
The rest of the South Africans have some work to do on Friday if they are to make the cut, with JC Ritchie (four-over 74) in 92nd, Branden Grace (five-over 75) in 109th and Justin Harding (seven-over 77) in 132nd position.
African News Agency (ANA)