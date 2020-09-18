Louis lurking at US Open after opening 67

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen fired an opening three-under 67 to share fifth place in the first round of the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, in New York, on Thursday.

American Justin Thomas led on five-under, followed by compatriots Patrick Reed, Matthew Wolff, and Belgian Thomas Pieters a shot adrift in a tie for second.

Oosthuizen is also joined by Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and England’s Lee Westwood on the same three-under score.

Beginning his round on the par three 10th, the 2010 Open champion Oosthuizen made bogey but pulled that shot back on the par four 11th. Two more bogeys meant the 37-year-old made the turn in two-over.

Oosthuizen clicked into gear with a birdie at the par four first before an eagle two at the par four second. Another birdie at the par four sixth followed, before a closing birdie on the par five ninth firmly vaulted a familiar name into major contention.