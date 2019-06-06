Tiger Woods is a 15-time major winner chasing the all-time record of 18 major wins by Jack Nicklaus. Photo: Jay LaPrete/AP

SAN FRANCISCO – Tiger Woods will play alongside past US Open winner Justin Rose of England and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds of next week’s US Open golf tournament. The US Golf Association announced the pairings for the first two rounds of the year’s third major tournament on Thursday.

Masters champion Woods, a 15-time major winner chasing the all-time record of 18 major wins by Jack Nicklaus, will start with Spieth and Rose at 2.09pm off the first tee on Thursday and at 8.24am on Friday off the 10th tee.

Two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka of the United States, coming off his second consecutive PGA Championship victory last month at Bethpage Black, will be paired with reigning British Open champion Francesco Molinari of Italy and amateur Viktor Hovland of Norway.

They will open two groups ahead of Woods each day.

Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner who could complete a career Grand Slam with a victory at Pebble Beach, will play alongside fellow American Dustin Johnson and Northern Ireland’s Graeme McDowell, a US Open-winner at Pebble Beach in 2010.

They tee off at 8.13am off the 10th tee on Thursday and at 1.58pm on Friday off the first tee.

Two groups ahead of them will be another feature trio in Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy, Spain’s Jon Rahm and Australia’s Marc Leishman.

