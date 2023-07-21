Independent Online
WATCH: NBA star Steph Curry brought back down to earth with rubbish chipping

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors warms up against the New Orleans Pelicans on February 23, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California

NBA basketball legend Steph Curry produced one of the most memorable shots of his golf career over the weekend, but quickly offset that with one of his worst. Picture: Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE/Getty/AFP

Published 1h ago

Steph Curry may have still been on a high from his hole-in-one last week, and that might explain why he was brought back down to earth with a genuine fluffed chip shot in front of TV cameras in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Sunday.

The NBA basketball star achieved the perfect fluke at the par three seventh on Saturday, before setting off in a wild sprint towards the hole some 135m away.

Curry’s celebrations were so raucous that he said he blacked out after seeing the ball disappear into the hole from his vantage point on the tee.

“That was wild,” Curry said. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

@nbcgolf Golf is cruel, even if you're Steph Curry. 🙃 #golf #golftok #golftiktok #tiktokgolf #stephcurry #stephencurry #curry #americancenturychampionship #laketahoe #celebritygolf #golflife #golfstruggles #justgolfthings #chipping #golfchip #golfchipping ♬ original sound - Golf Channel

The celebrity tournament employs a modified stableford scoring system, and the 35-year-old banked eight points for his efforts.

Flash forward to Sunday, and Curry found things a little more testing. Chipping from a couple of metres away from the hole from what seemed like a perfectly decent lie, Curry was only able to advance the ball a couple of feet.

The Golden State Warriors player looked on in astonishment, as though he could not believe his fate - but it was indeed true, he had just hit an absolutely rubbish chip.

Looks like any thoughts of turning pro may just have to be put on ice there for a while, Steph. Let’s hope he takes a break from the range, and puts his feet up to watch The Open Championship this weekend.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

