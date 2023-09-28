Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Save it for when it counts! Viktor Hovland makes hole-in-one on a par four during Ryder Cup practice

Europe's Norwegian golfer, Viktor Hovland watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round ahead of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome

The world number four Viktor Hovland hit a driver onto the green of the 302-yard hole, with the ball landing softly before rolling into the cup for the first hole-in-one on a par four in Ryder Cup history. Picture: Andreas Solaro/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Viktor Hovland made a hole-in-one on the par-four fifth hole during Europe's practice session on Thursday ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

The world number four hit a driver onto the green of the 302-yard hole, with the ball landing softly before rolling into the cup.

The crowd's cheers alerted Norwegian Hovland to his achievement, with his teammates Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Ludvig Aberg quickly joining in the celebrations.

Europe will be hoping Hovland can repeat the trick when they start their bid to regain the trophy on Friday morning in Rome.

First hole-in-one on a par four

There have been six holes-in-one in Ryder Cup history, but never on a par four.

The PGA Tour has only ever seen one ace on a par four, as has the European Tour.

AFP

Related Topics:

GolfRyder CupPGA ChampionshipOpen ChampionshipMasters