WATCH: Team Matt Kuchar leads, Team Tiger Woods lurks at PNC Championship

FLORIDA - Matt Kuchar and his 13-year-old son, Cameron, birdied 10 of their first 11 holes to deliver a 14-under 58 and grab the first-round lead in the PNC Championship on Saturday at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The duo combined for a total of 14 birdies, including streaks on Nos. 1-6 and8-11, to take a two-stroke lead over Team Singh, featuring Vijay and his son Qass, who made their 14th start in the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. The two-day event is a scramble format that allows both team members to hit atee shot and then select the preferred shot, from where they play the nextshot. This procedure continues until the hole is completed Tiger Woods, making his PNC Championship debut, partnered with 11-year-old son Charlie and posted a 10-under 62 to tie for sixth place with five other teams including World No. 3 Justin Thomas, who is paired with his father and coach, Mike. Of course Charlie Woods walks in putts.#PNCchampionship #CelebrateFamilypic.twitter.com/dKuuu2Jhx9 — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 19, 2020 "He hit some of the most incredible golf shots," said Woods regarding Charlie."It was an absolute blast. ... We had so much fun being around one another and cheering one another on. It was the most perfect environment.

"First and foremost, I'm dad. There is that competitive spirit that Charlie and I both share. We want to win, but being competitive and being with each other and leaning on one another, it was an absolute blast."

"I knew what he had," said Mike Thomas, who has played with Charlie previously. "He was impressive. Very impressive."

Sitting in a tied for third at 11 under are Team Norman (Greg and son GregJr.), Team Lehman (Tom and son Sean) and Team Duval (David and son Brady).

Also tied a 10 under are Team O'Meara (Mark and son Shaun), Team Trevino (Lee,81, and son Daniel), Team Furyk (Jim and son Tanner) and Team Daly (John and son Little John).

Defending champion Bernhard Langer, who won the 2019 event with son, Jason,opened with 9-under 63 playing with daughter, Jackie.

A member of each of the 20 teams in the field holds at least one major championship or PLAYERS Championship title, including LPGA legend AnnikaS orenstam, who is paired with her father Tom. Team Sorenstam stands tied for14th at 7 under along with Team Price (Nick and son Greg) and Team Watson(Bubba and father-in-law Wayne Ball).

