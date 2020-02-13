Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he had been approached by the Premier Golf League (PGL) and was gathering more information about a concept that could be a more lucrative alternative to the PGA Tour.
The British-based World Golf Group last month unveiled plans for a new global tour it hopes to launch in 2022 that would consist of 18 yearly tournaments - each with prize money of $10 million - and feature 48 of the game’s top players.
Woods, speaking ahead of this week’s Genesis Invitational in California, said he had been briefed on details of the PGL.
“Have I been personally approached? Yes, and my team’s been aware of it and we’ve delved into the details of it and trying to figure it all out, just like everyone else,” said Woods. “We’ve been down this road before with World Golf Championships and other events being started.
“There’s a lot of information that we’re still looking at and whether it’s reality or not, but just like everybody else, we’re looking into it.”