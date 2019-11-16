Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton steers his car during the third free practice session for the Formula One Brazil Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo. Photo: Nelson Antoine/AP

SAO PAULO - Lewis Hamilton set up what promised to be a tight Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying session after edging Red Bull's Max Verstappen in final practice on Saturday. The 34-year-old Mercedes driver, who secured his sixth Formula One world championship in Texas two weeks ago, lapped the Interlagos circuit with a fastest time of one minute 08.320 seconds.

Verstappen was 0.026 slower with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who will have a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday's penultimate race of the season after an engine change, third and 0.291 off the Briton's pace.

"It depends how much everybody's got left in the tank for this afternoon but Max felt he left a little bit on the table on that lap, he had a lock up into turn 12," said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

"I'm sure Lewis has got bits he can tidy up and the Ferraris haven't shown their hand fully either yet," he added. "If it goes like that session, it's going to be a really exciting qualifying,"