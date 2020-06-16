Hamilton set to ‘take a knee’ when Formula One returns in Austria

Among a series of Instagram posts, he included a picture of Martin Luther King praying on one knee at a civil rights march.

Hamilton, 35, wrote: ‘Rules and beliefs that were created hundreds of years ago still exist and poison society. MLK gave his life for the same thing we are fighting for today, and still there is no justice.

‘Who’s going to lead us today? The leaders we have selected fail us time and time again. We must continue to rage into the night until change happens.’

A Formula One spokesman told Sportsmail: ‘This is a very important issue and we support anyone who wants to show their support in the fight against racism.’

Daily Mail