Hamilton slams Ecclestone racism remarks as 'ignorant and uneducated'

BERLIN - World champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed controversial remarks from former Formula one boss Bernie Ecclestone on racism as "ignorant and uneducated."

Ecclestone told CNN in an interview Thursday that he had lots of admiration for Hamilton's campaign against racism but that "In lots of cases black people are more racist than white people."

Hamilton, who has founded the We Race As One initiative to fight for diversity and against racism, took to Instagram late Friday in an angry reaction.

"Bernie is out of the sport and a different generation but this is exactly what is wrong - ignorant and uneducated comments which show us how far we as a society need to go before real equality can happen," The Briton said.





"It makes complete sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to address the racial abuse I received throughout my career."

"If someone who has run the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the deep routed issues we as black people deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under him to understand. It starts at the top."