CAPE TOWN - Hawaiian Big-wave kitesurfer and big-air kiteboarder Jesse Richman has out-classed past champions Nick Jacobsen of Denmark and the United Kingdom’s Aaron Hadlow to win his second Red Bull King of the Air title in a tightly-contested final.
“This feels incredible,” said the ecstatic Richman, who last won the event in 2013. “This is magical and it is amazing to have my newborn daughter here and share it with this crowd,” he said.
Richman was runner-up to three-time champ, Kevin Langeree in 2019 and learned from that and other lesser podium visits.
“I’ve had really good heats leading up to the finals in many years and usually kind of crack in the final, having peaked too early,” he added. Ironically it was Richman who halted the defending champ’s run in the quarter-finals this year.
“So this year I adjusted a few things and was really confident in my plan and my strategy. It was really cool to see it play out.”