SA men’s hockey go for a mix of youth and experience for Indoor World Cup

Tshwane - South Africa’s most experienced indoor hockey player Justin Domleo will be a key figure for the hosts when the sixth edition of the Indoor Hockey World Cup is played in Pretoria from February 5-11. The team was named for tournament and it will be led by Jethro Eustice as the hosts will look to make a impression as the event is held outside of Europe for the first time.

Domleo’s experience gained from 42 caps will be pivotal to the team’s chances, while Eustice and Ryan Julius, who both played in the 2018 event in Berlin, will also have important roles to fill. The exciting Cassiem brothers, Mustapha and Dayaan, will be two other players to watch in what will be a week of high-octane contests. [FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup 2023]



Meet the 12 men that have been selected to represent the SA Hockey Indoor Mens Squad at the FIH Hockey Indoor World Cup in February in Pretoria#IWC23 #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/zRWNujXfDp — SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) January 4, 2023 Mustapha’s incredible goal-scoring return currently sits at 52 goals in just 22 appearances, while Anton van Loggerenberg and Bongumusa Mngoma are two keepers who thrive on tournament pressure.

Coach Justin Rosenberg is looking forward to the opportunity to showcase what SA indoor hockey is all about. “We are beyond privileged to host the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in South Africa,” he said. “We are a country with a wonderful history and relationship with the game of indoor hockey. “Our squad selected has the ambition to add another memorable chapter to those history books. We can’t wait to entertain the crowds at the Heartfelt Arena.”

