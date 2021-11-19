SA Women's Hockey name team for Afcon

Cape Town - The South African Women’s hockey team have named three new caps in their squad for next year’s African Hockey Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana from the 17-23 January 2022. Nompilo Thenjwayo, Shindre-Lee Simmons and Stephanie Botha have all been called up after impressing in the recently completed IPT at Hartleyvale in Cape Town.

The national team will also have a new coach in Inky Zondi, who will be assisted by Lenise Marais. Zondi was part of the management team at the recent Tokyo Olympics, where the SA Women failed to win a game unfortunately, and took over from Robin van Ginkel. Zondi has also previously served in various roles for South African Hockey including as Assistant coach to both the men and women at the 2017 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. Meet the SA Womens Hockey Squad for the African Hockey Cup of Nations in Ghanahttps://t.co/5As8mg11wo pic.twitter.com/1WotPDzJ18 — SA Hockey (@SA_Hockey) November 19, 2021 The African Cup of Nations is extremely important as the winner qualifies automatically for the FIH Hockey World Cup in Spain and Netherlands in July 2022.

“We are incredibly excited for the announcement and getting the opportunity to go and play in Ghana. We love playing games in other African countries. This is the start of our process to the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup later in the year, so we want to get off to the perfect start,” SA vice-captain, goalkeeper and Olympics flag bearer Phumelela Mbande said. The three new caps will though still have the experience of Mbanda, IPT Player of the Tournament Kristen Paton along with Quanita Bobbs and Bernadette Coston around them. SA Women’s Hockey Squad for Ghana (with caps)