All eyes on See It Again at Durban July

Chestnut See It Again, jockeyed by veteran Piere Strydom, will be the favourite for the Hollywoodbets Durban July at Greyville racecourse on Saturday. Excitement will be at fever pitch when the R5 million race, over 2200m race begins in front of an expected crowd of 55 000.

In fact, Strydom and and See it Again have incredible champion pedigree as they are trained by Michael ‘Muis’ Roberts. Roberts is an 11-time South African champion jockey, including his ride on the 1997 Durban July winner Super Quality. Now turned trainer, Roberts will be looking to add another feather in his cap in a behind the scenes role. Strydom is no stranger to the Durban July, having won the event on four occasions (1996, 2001, 2012, 2016). He is one victory short of the legendary Anton Marcus who claimed victories in 1993, 2000, 2005, 2007 and 2018. Strydom will also be looking to break out of the tie on four triumphs he currently shares with Harold Wright and Anthony Delpech.

With a win last month at the Daily News race, See It Again will be looking to become the fourth horse ever to do the double with a victory in the Durban July. Dynasty (2003), Big City Life (2009) and Legislate (2014) are the trio of horses to have achieved the feat. A total of 20 horses will be competing for top honours in the Durban July. Trainer Justin Snaith will fancy his chances with no fewer than five horses in the race. The race will also have the chance of an international winner with Belgian jockey Christophe Soumillon riding Safe Passage.