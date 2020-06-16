Belgarion has been kept on ice

CAPE TOWN - Belgarion, third favourite for the Vodacom Durban July with most bookmakers and already backed from 9-1 to 7.5-1 this week with Track And Ball, runs next in the World Sports Betting 1 900 at Hollywoodbets Greyville today week.

The four-year-old is hot favourite, 13-10 with the sponsors and 1.35-1 with Track And Ball.

Belgarion, son of the 2003 July winner Dynasty, has been laid out for the July since his last run when he won the Glorious Goodwood Peninsula Handicap at Kenilworth five months ago - and in all probability for a great deal longer than that.

Justin Snaith, now bidding for his fifth July win, has been guarding the gelding’s merit rating as if it is part of the stable’s crown jewels – and in a way it is. Snaith told me after the Peninsula victory: “Belgarion has a huge future come the Natal season. The previous time I ran him – when he won the Settlers at Durbanville in September- he got a sharp rise in the weights and I had to put him away. Had I not done so he would have gone up the ratings too quickly.

“That’s why I am not going to run him again in Cape Town this season. He is a horse who will run well in the July but not if he is at level weights with the best ones.”