Cape Racing, Hollywoodbets combine forces to set up a new incentive structure

Cape Town - Cape Racing and Hollywoodbets have joined forces to set up a new incentive structure to be known as RaceCape. It is an innovative programme designed to boost and incentivise increased racehorse ownership in the Western Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement

The obvious benefits include enhanced field sizes, boosted betting turnovers, further opportunities for the Cape’s outstanding community of racehorse trainers, increased employment prospects for grooms and work riders, as well as all related and ancillary horse racing services. Cape Racing is delighted that Hollywoodbets has come on board as the headline sponsor of the RaceCape initiative.

More on this WATCH: Leading racehorse owner Greg Bortz and Hollywoodbets breathing new life into Kenilworth Racing

“We are proud to be associated with such a progressive initiative, that will not only go a long way to reinvigorating racing in the Cape but will also result in enhanced job security and job opportunities for those in the region," said Devin Heffer, Hollywoodbets Brand and Communications Manager. "Furthermore, the 'out-of-the-box' thinking deployed by Cape Racing in developing this programme is consistent with the innovation that Hollywoodbets regards as a core part of our DNA.”

Story continues below Advertisement