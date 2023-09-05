Charles Dickens and Drakenstein Stud dominate Cape Racing and Breeders Awards

The brilliant Charles Dickens was crowned 'Horse of the Year' at the Cape Racing and Cape Breeders Awards function, the Oscars of Cape Town horse racing. The owners of Charles Dickens, Drakenstein Stud (nominee: Gaynor Rupert) dominated the prestigious awards evening at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse over the weekend. Drakenstein Stud was also named 'Owner of the Year'.

There were two more gongs for Charles Dickens after he bagged the 'Three-year-old Colt' and 'Champion Miler' awards. He is yet to finish out of the first two placings and won six of eight starts in the 2022-2023 season, including the G1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas and G1 Hollywoodbets Gold Challenge. The three-year-old thoroughbred is by Trippi (USA) out of Demanding Lady (SAF) and trained by Candice Bass-Robinson, of Bass Racing Stables. Bass-Robinson made history a few years ago when she became the first female trainer to win South Africa’s biggest race, the Durban July.

‘Incredible year’ It has been an incredible year for the Franschhoek-based Drakenstein Stud, home to stallions Trippi, What A Winter, Futura, One World, Gold Standard and now Jet Dark. The operation recorded R7,824,938 in total stakes with 39 total wins in the Cape this past season. Together with their successes elsewhere in the country owner Gaynor Rupert said she was having “the season from heaven” as she raked in one winner after the other in recent months.

One of the stars of the Mother City's horseracing fraternity, Justin Snaith, won the 'Champion Trainer' Award. Justin Snaith and the team at Snaith Racing bagged a total of 130 wins in Cape Town this season and a staggering R17,640,994 in total stakes earned in the Cape. Top jockey Richard Fourie who rode his 2000th career winner a few weeks ago was named 'Champion Jockey' and continues to attract rides from elite yards of Sean Tarry, Justin Snaith, Mike de Kock and Allan Greeff. Cape Racing awards: Juvenile male: Outlaw King

Juvenile female: Winter Cloud Three-year-old Colt: Charles Dickens Three-year-old Filly: Make It Snappy

Older Male: Gimme A Prince Older Female: Marina Champion Sprinter: Gimme A Prince

Champion Miler: Charles Dickens Champion Middle Distance: Jet Dark Champion stayer: Salvator Mundi

Work Rider: Mr S H Feni Champion Apprentice: Mr J M Solomons Champion Jockey: Richard Fourie

Champion Trainer: Justin Snaith Owner of the Year: Drakenstein Stud (Gaynor Rupert) Drakenstein Stud (Nominee: Gaynor Rupert). Horse of the Year: Charles Dickens