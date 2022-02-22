Double Superlative, Pomp And Power, the Justin Snaith-trained duo, the pick of the Cape Derby field

Cape Town - The Justin Snaith-trained Double Superlative and Pomp And Power look to be the pick of the 11-horse field for the R1-million Jonsson Workwear Cape Derby over 2000m at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday. The Grade 1 race will be the highlight of the Cape Town Seafood and Jazz Racing Festival at Kenilworth on Saturday. According to Cape Racing, the horse racing operator for Kenilworth, the curtain falls on a successful summer season at the famous venue on Saturday. The action moves on to Durbanville from March.

At Monday's declaration stage, the Mike de Kock-trained Motown Magic and Dean Kannemeyer's Gimme A Star were withdrawn from the original 13-horse field. Jockey Anton Marcus will again be in the saddle for Double Superlative on Saturday. They know the way to the winner's enclosure after winning the prestigious Cape Guineas (Grade 1) over 1,600m at Kenilworth in December. The highly-rated Double Superlative followed with a cracking fourth against the country's best in the Cape Met last month.

Experienced jockey Richard Fourie will be riding Double Superlative's stablemate, Pomp And Power, the Concorde Cup winner. Pomp And Power, thus grade proven, was also runner-up in the Guineas and fifth in the L'Ormarins Queen's Plate. Punters looking to back an outsider could do no better than opting for the recent G3 winner, the Adam Marcus-trained Universal. He brings some form into the race after winning the Grade 3 Politician Stakes over 1800m on the Cape Met card.

There is also a Pick 6 carryover of R500,000 at the meeting with a likely pool of R3 million. Donovan Everitt, Commercial, Events and Marketing at Cape Racing, said Saturday's fare offers a variety of different events synonymous with horseracing for the people of Cape Town.

"We aim to bring people to the racecourse with a festive vibe, great food and fun entertainment, ensuring that everyone feels welcome to enjoy a day at the races," said Everitt. “Cape Racing is proud to play a small part in the rejuvenation of the hospitality industry by providing vendors, entertainers and suppliers a much-needed platform to bolster the industry." Gates open at noon and entertainment carries on until 8pm. Some of the music offerings include Jimmy Nevis, Nobuhle Ashanti Trio, Thandeka Dladla and Hassan’adas. Patrons over the age of 12 need to be fully vaccinated.