Hawaii features in World Cup winning pedigree

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Godolphin's American-based homebred Mystic Guide, the impressive winner of Saturday night's US$12 million Dubai World Cup, has the great South African thoroughbred Hawaii in his pedigree. Former Durban racing journalist Robbyn Ramsay was quick to pick this up and remark on it. Mystic Guide is by Ghostzapper (Awesome Again) and Hawaii is the sire of the latter's third dam Sailaway. Mystic Guide's previous biggest win was last September in the Group 2 Jim Dandy over a mile and one furlong on Saratoga's dirt track and he prepared for the World Cup by winning a Group 3 on the Oaklawn Park dirt over a mile and half-a-furlong. On Saturday night under Luis Saez he was up with the pace and had the field beaten a long way out, displaying a good kick on the final turn and keeping up a relentless gallop all the way to the line. The Breeders Cup Classic will likely be his next big target.

The 1964-born Hawaii, bred by Archie Dell at his Platberg Stud in the Karoo, was by Utrillo II (Italy). He was out of the matriarch Ethane, who was also dam of Hawaii's famous half-brother William Penn, among others, and whose legacy has continued through the like of recent Equus Horse Of The Year Legal Eagle.

Hawaii, trained by George Azzie, was champion colt as a two-year-old and three-year-old. He won 15 of his 18 starts in South Africa before being sent to the USA, where he won six of ten starts and was named Champion Grass Horse in North America. All three of his defeats in SA happened at Greyville, including in the 1968 July in which he started 6/4 favourite as a hitherto winner of all nine of his three-year-old starts. He could only manage a 2,05 length fourth in the July although he did carry a welter burden for a three-year-old in those days of 55.5kg and gave the five-year-old winner Chimboraa 7.5kg. However, he seemed invincible at all other tracks, which included Turffontein, Germiston, Clairwood and Milnerton. He started favourite for every race he contested, and on each occasion was ridden by Raymond Rhodes.

Journalist Alan Breck's assessment of him was, "Up to 9 furlongs Hawaii would take rank with Sea Cottage, but the fact that he failed in the only two races he contested, as a three-year-old, beyond that distance must cause him to be rated a little inferior in all-round ability."

Hawaii developed more stamina with age and won up to 12 furlongs in the USA.

He was syndicated for over a million dollars to the famed Claiborne Farm.

He went on to sire Henbit, who raced in England and won the 1980 Epsom Derby. His other outstanding progeny were Hawaiian Sound who was second in the Epsom Derby and winner of the Benson & Hedges Gold Cup in 1978, and Hunza Dancer who was third in the 1975 Epsom Derby and went on to win the Manhattan Handicap and the American Handicap in 1977.

Gold Circle