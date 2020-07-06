Hawwaam officially scratched from Vodacom Durban July

Hawwaam has been scratched from the Vodacom Durban July. Two other horses who were in the top 20 on the last July log, Snapscan and Lady Of Steel, have also been scratched. Magnificent Seven and Roy Had Enough, who were both in the five horses just outside of the top twenty on the log, have also been scratched, and so has the former's stablemate Nexus, who finished second in the Grade 3 Cup Trial on Saturday. There have been a lot of other less significant scratchings and only 26 horses have been left standing. There are two more traditional qualifying races, the Grade 3 Track And Ball Derby and the Grade 2 Track And Ball Oaks, both to be run over 2400m at Hollywoodbets Scottsville on Saturday.

Top 18 July log incumbent Eyes Wide Open runs in the Derby and so do It's My Turn and Duke Of Spin, who will be hoping to force their way into the VDJ final field.

Roy's Riviera is the only horse still among the July entries who is running in the Oaks. It is the third successive weekend she will be running, but she is tough and trainer Frank Robinson will be hoping she has more luck than she had in the Cup Trial, where she was caught outside of horses without cover.

Hawwaam's scratching was not a surprise at all as trainer Mike de Kock had said a long time ago he would be departing for an overseas campaign at the earliest feasible date and that date was always likely to fall in this month before the July.

Nevertheless, it will be a disappointment for his myriad fans.

David Thiselton