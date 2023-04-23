Heavy rains force Cape Racing to postpone racing at Kenilworth

Cape Town - Heavy rains over the past 24 hours have forced Cape Racing to postpone Sunday's scheduled racing at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. The inclement Cape weather has resulted in Kenilworth receiving approximately 40mm of rain in the last 24 hours, and areas of the track are waterlogged, making it unsuitable for racing. The decision was made after gallops were held earlier on Sunday.

With more rain forecasted, Cape Racing decided to reschedule the race meeting for Monday. A track inspection will be conducted Monday morning to determine the feasibility of racing later in the day. "We regret to inform our patrons that we have had to postpone the racing scheduled for Sunday," said Justin Vermaak, Cape Racing: Executive Racing and Bloodstock.

"The safety of our horses and jockeys is of utmost importance, and we cannot compromise on that. We understand that this decision will be disappointing for many of our patrons, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused. We hope to see everyone on Monday for a great day of racing." Cape Racing assures the public that they are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of the horses and jockeys, as well as to provide an excellent racing experience for all patrons of Hollywoodbets Kenilworth.