Horse racing operator 4Racing granted operating licences by Gauteng Gambling Board

Johannesburg - Horse racing operator 4Racing have been granted licences by the Gauteng Gambling Board, paving the way for it to assume management of Highveld Racing operations. The Gauteng Gambling Board on Friday granted 4Racing the transfer of the Totalizator, Bookmaker and Race Meeting licences from Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited at Turffontein Racecourse.

This follows the earlier transfer of licence approvals received by 4Racing from the Mpumalanga Economic Regulator, the Eastern Cape Gambling Board, the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board and the Free State Gambling, Liquor and Tourism Authority. “The transfer of the operating licences from the Gauteng Gambling Board to 4Racing is a major step forward for the South African horse racing industry. "It allows 4Racing to bring stability to the industry and the over 1000 people currently employed by Phumelela.