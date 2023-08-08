Horseracing at Durbanville moved to Saturday because of taxi-strike related civil unrest

Cape Town - Cape Racing have announced the postponement of the highly anticipated race meeting at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Tuesday to Saturday, 12 August. This decision was made after the civil unrest and violence which has resulted from the ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape region.

Cape Racing said the safety and security of all individuals associated with Cape Racing events are paramount. The unfortunate circumstances surrounding the taxi strike and its potential impact on race day operations has made it essential to prioritise the safety and security of all individuals and horses. Justin Vermaak, the Cape Racing Executive Racing and Bloodstock, expressed his thoughts on the decision. "The safety and well-being of our racing community is our top priority. Given the current circumstances surrounding the taxi strike, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone involved to postpone the race meeting until Saturday, 12 August," said Vermaak.