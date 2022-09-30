Inaugural Oh Susanna Ladies International set for Kenilworth

Cape Town — The name of the Cape’s iconic weight-for-age mile, the L’Ormarins King’s Plate (LKP), is not the only change in the province, as Cape racing undergoes a perfect metamorphosis. The latest addition to the Western Cape’s horse racing landscape is the Oh Susanna Ladies International, an initiative created by L’Ormarins.

The race, named in honour of Oh Susanna, who made history by becoming the first three-year-old filly to win the Sun Met in 2018, will give ladies the reins to showcase their ability in the first professional ladies-only race on Kenilworth soil. The inaugural Oh Susanna Ladies International will be held on LKP day on Saturday, January 7, 2023 and run at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth over 1 200m for a stake of R200 000. “Racing has benefited tremendously from the dedication of female work riders over the years and we feel this is a great initiative to acknowledge their valuable contribution. I would like to acknowledge and thank L’Ormarins for their sponsorship and support of this event,” said Cape Racing executive Justin Vermaak.

Gina Goldsmith and Craig Du Plooy will head the riding committee and liaise closely with the National Horse Racing Authority in approving candidates. Applicants will require work-riding experience and be passed through the starting gates.

O'Meara Rusike, Zimbabwe's first black female jockey, is UK-based, but hopes to take part in the Oh Susanna Ladies International. Local racing continues with the Hollywoodbets Matchem Stakes and Hollywoodbets Diana Stakes on Saturday at Durbanville. After last week's Heritage Day fare, another excellent crowd is expected at Durbanville, although the day ended on a controversial note. The Hollywoodbets Settlers Trophy was awarded to hard-ridden Snaith Racing entry Somerset Maugham. It followed after an objection for interference was upheld by the stipendiary stewards.

