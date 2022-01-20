Kenilworth favourite Kommetdieding to race for historic Durban July- Cape Met double

Cape Town - The final field of 11 runners for the 2022 R2 million Grade 1 Cape Town Met presented by World Sports Betting was confirmed at the draw ceremony at Kenilworth Racecourse on Wednesday. One of the star attractions in the field Kommetdieding, who won the 2021 Durban July against all odds. Kommetdieding, with jockey Gavin Lerena in the saddle, will be looking to write its name in South African horse racing annals by winning Cape Town Met and so doing complete a consecutive Durban July- Cape Met double.

If Kommetdieding, owned by Ashwin Reynolds, a Cape Flats building contractor, does manage the feat it will join a few immortals like Politician, London News and Pocket Power. The feat was last achieved in 2012 by Australian-born filly Igugu, trained by the vastly experienced Mike de Kock. The irrepressible Justin Snaith, the multiple South African Champion Trainer, has four runners in the race. He stole the limelight at Kenilworth racecourse two weeks ago when his charge Jet Dark won the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate for the second year in succession. Apart from Jet Dark, Snaith will have Do It Again, Hoedspruit and Double Superlative running in the Met. The full field of 11 runners are: 1 Do It Again, 2 Cirillo, 3 Rockin’ Ringo, 4 Jet Dark, 5 Kommetdieding, 6 Linebacker, 7 Hoedspruit, 8 Second Base, 9 Puerto Manzano (ARG), 10 Marina, 11 Double Superlative

Meanwhile, 4Racing on Wednesday launched Racing 240, the new sports, lifestyle and entertainment channel which is geared towards servicing punters, bookmakers and all participants of the industry. Racing 240 will be the home of 4Racing on DStv and was launched live on DStv Channel 240 on Wednesday evening.

The 24-hour horseracing channel, operating under the auspices of 4RacingTV, will initially be available to all DStv subscribers. “The sport of racing is loved by many South Africans," said Gideon Khobane, group executive of general entertainment at MultiChoice. "Now they can watch the best racing and social events live on DStv thanks to the launch of this new racing channel.

"We pride ourselves on bringing our subscribers the best of local and international content and the addition of a new racing channel will bring glitz, glamour and hours of entertainment for equestrian lovers. "It is just another way we are improving our value offering for our subscribers." Racing Chief Executive Officer Fundi Sithebe said the new channel will utilise cutting edge technology and advanced animation, graphics. It will augment reality capabilities to elevate the viewing experience.

"Racing 240 will be our shop window to the world to showcase and profile the exciting sport of horseracing," said Sithebe.

"South Africa’s horseracing industry delivers world-class quality entertainment. It is critically important that we enhance the broadcast product to ensure its attractiveness to both local and international audiences. 'It is also important that we give better insight into the sport to attract a new generation of racegoers and punters, which is crucial to the livelihood of the sport." The live races will be complemented by magazine shows and programming that showcases the sport’s lifestyle and entertainment elements.