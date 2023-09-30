Overnight rains force Cape Racing to abandon Diana Stakes at Durbanville

After the overnight rainfall and the interest in the safety of the horses and jockeys, the scheduled race meeting at Hollywoodbets Durbanville for today (Saturday, September 30) has been abandoned.

This decision was taken after a thorough assessment of the track conditions by the Cape Racing operations team, who have deemed it necessary to prioritise the well-being of all stakeholders involved. In a statement on Saturday morning, Cape Racing said: ‘We understand the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Diana Stakes and Matchem Stakes races, initially scheduled for today's program. ‘However, to ensure that these prestigious races receive the attention they deserve and to accommodate the eager anticipation of racing enthusiasts, there is a possibility that the Diana Stakes and Matchem Stakes races could run next Saturday.

‘We will continue monitoring the weather and track conditions in the coming days and provide updates on any developments related to rescheduling the Diana Stakes and Matchem Stakes races. ‘We appreciate the understanding and support of our loyal patrons, horse owners, trainers, jockeys, and all racing enthusiasts during this challenging time.’ Meanwhile, the countdown to the 162nd edition of one of South Africa’s greatest races commenced in earnest on Friday (SUBS yesterday) with the unveiling of the event theme that will get racing fans, fashionistas and the social set buzzing as the excitement builds towards a thrilling climax of glamour, grace, and glory on Saturday 27 January 2024.

The magic carpet ride to the 2024 R2-million World Sports Betting Gr1 Cape Town Met is on, and the world-renowned sporting and social event promises the infusion of Cape Splendour into the vibrant world of thoroughbred horseracing. Cape Splendour embraces a glorious return to form, celebrating the evolution of horseracing at one of Cape Town’s most iconic sporting landmarks, Hollywoodbets Kenilworth. Inspired by the resplendence of the fairest Cape worldwide, Cape Splendour is a fusion of glamour, grace, and glory – from world-class hospitality to extraordinary haute couture.