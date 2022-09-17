Queen Elizabeth II’s death signals name change for L'Ormarins Queen's Plate

The change of monarchy of the United Kingdom has also resulted in a change of name for one of South Africa's premier horse races, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate. The race has been named the L’Ormarins King's Plate.

Cape Town - Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son King Charles III has officially been proclaimed the new monarch of Great Britain.

South Africa's premier WFA (weight for age) mile was first staged in honour of Queen Victoria after she gifted a silver plate and 500 sovereigns to the South African Turf Club. The inaugural contest, staged as The Queen's Plate, was held as a heats event and won by Cape Town owner Mr Chiappini’s horse, Dispatch in April 1861. The event has maintained its royal ties meticulously ever since.

The race was run as the King’s Plate from the reign of Edward VII through to George VI. Reverting to the Queen’s Plate when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, it continued to run under that name until 2022.

In a statement issued this week, Cape Racing said: 'It is an honour to be associated with an event that carried her name for a remarkable 70 years. In keeping with the qualities of grace, elegance and above all, a tradition that she so embodied, L'Ormarins is proud to continue that legacy under the reign of King Charles III under the new banner of the King's Plate.'