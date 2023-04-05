Racing returns to the Mother City's premier venue Kenilworth today

Racing returns to the Mother City's premier venue, Hollywoodbets Kenilworth, on Wednesday after a month's action at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. The eight-race card includes three feature races and starts at 13h50. The last race is at 17h55. The feature races are all Non-Black Type (for horses 3 years and older) and include the Cape Point Stakes (over 1400m), The Magnolia Stakes (1200) and Easter Sprint (1100m).

The move from Durbanville to Kenilworth will require some adjustment because going will be slower and the course becomes deeper and heavier as the rainy winter season approaches. Also, the bigger Kenilworth tracks offer fewer sharp turns than Durbanville and greater emphasis being placed on tactical speed and handy positioning into the bends. The top weight for the Easter Sprint is a former champion, Rio Querari, in good order ahead of the 1100m dash.

Snaith Racing reports that he will stay in Cape Town during the winter, targeting races such as these, and will have another go at G1’s (he just came up short in the Flying Champs earlier this year) during the next summer season if staying in one piece. He must concede weight though to some feisty foes like Brett Crawfords, hat-trick-seeking, Mufasa. Bass Racing is three-handed with Mr Cobbs who won the Winchester Sprint Cup with a big finish, and Hammies Hero who may in time develop into a smart sprinter and steady performer, Barzalona.

Meanwhile, Irish Morning goes well down the Kenilworth straight and Andre Nel sends out Fairview Merchants 2nd, Spring Awakening. Fire-hot Snaith (11 winners across the four Durbanville meetings) pitches We’re Jamming, who got closest of all to mega-talented Gimme a Prince in the G2 Merchants, and Gold Rush millionaire, Royal Aussie in the 1400m R200 000 Cape Point Stakes. All entries, bar ultra consistent Tout a Fait (98) have official merit ratings of more than 100, so it should be a quality showdown.

Likewise, the 1200m Magnolia for fillies and mares three years and older will challenge the form students. Golden Hostess has a big edge based on her official rating of 115 achieved in the G1 Majorca Stakes over 1600m when third behind Desert Miracle and since retired, Captain’s Ransom. But that was a jog-sprint affair so it remains to be seen how literally the form can be taken and there are six smart rivals looking to exploit any fitness issues the top weight may have after 67 days off the track.